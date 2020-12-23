This Braselton urgent care doctor relies on the constants as he treats ‘hefty load’ of COVID-19 patients

Like a pitcher going for a perfect game, Dr. Sakib Maya has superstitions. But instead of a pair of lucky socks or a rabbit’s foot, it’s raspberries and T-shirts.



Maya said he tries to have a small box of raspberries frequently with his breakfast, believing in the power of the antioxidants and vitamin C to propel him.

"People make fun of me at work saying, 'Hey, there he goes eating his raspberries.' But I feel like that's what's keeping me going,” Maya said, adding the tradition came from flu season. “I feel like that's going to keep me away from all the illness that I'm facing."

When he comes to work, it’s always T-shirts and scrub bottoms, but no scrub tops until the first patient.

"I guess that's why I like baseball because I'm very superstitious,” he said. “When something works, I stick with it."

It’s a pair of constants in a medical world that evolves and changes every day in his work at the Braselton urgent care clinic. Maya tries to get to work a few minutes before his 8 a.m. 12-hour shift along with others on his staff.

"Every morning we just regroup,” he said. “We're like, 'Hey, what are we doing today? What went wrong yesterday that we can change today?'"