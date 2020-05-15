These families shared their stories of dealing with COVID-19

Virgilio and Milly Munoz felt isolated in the same house.



“The only time that we would actually see each other is through FaceTime,” Milly Munoz said.

The couple quarantined into separate rooms with their own bathrooms. Cooking necessitated gloves and masks.

Milly Munoz would leave meals by the door or let him know there was food waiting on the counter.

In early April, Virgilio Munoz said he was experiencing a sore throat, fever and cough “to the point that I just couldn’t take it no more.”

“I felt pain on my bones, pain on my joints,” he said.

Virgilio, a superintendent at Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant, was hospitalized for 11 days. Following his stay, he was told to quarantine for 14 days and keep out of contact with people.

Virgilio tested positive for COVID-19 April 6.

It would be hard for him to say whether he got it from work or some other location “because the virus is everywhere pretty much,” he said.

“They were very strict at the company. They were taking the precautions needed for no one to be contaminated,” Virgilio Munoz said.

The phone call about the positive diagnosis was hard for Milly Munoz to hear.

“Honestly, the first thought that came to my mind was that he was going to die. It was hard for me. It was heartbreaking news that I wasn’t expecting to hear,” she said.

A week after Virgilio’s diagnosis, Milly Munoz also tested positive.

Even though they couldn’t be too close, she was happy and thankful to God for the two of them to be home together