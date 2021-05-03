These 3 new residency programs have been accredited at NGMC

The residency programs at Northeast Georgia Medical Center continue to grow, with three more fields recently receiving accreditation.



General Medical Education programs in OB/GYN, psychiatry and emergency medicine have received initial accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, bringing the total residencies to six.

All three new residencies are set to begin July 2022, with six residents each in OB/GYN and psychiatry and another 12 people in emergency medicine, to join after next March’s Matching Day.