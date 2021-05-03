These 3 new residency programs have been accredited at NGMC

The residency programs at Northeast Georgia Medical Center continue to grow, with three more fields recently receiving accreditation.
General Medical Education programs in OB/GYN, psychiatry and emergency medicine have received initial accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, bringing the total residencies to six.
All three new residencies are set to begin July 2022, with six residents each in OB/GYN and psychiatry and another 12 people in emergency medicine, to join after next March’s Matching Day.
NGMC now has 102 residents in programs with internal medicine, general surgery and family medicine.
According to NGMC officials, approximately 580 candidates could be interviewed this fall for spots across the three new residencies, with potentially 200 candidates interviewing for psychiatry and OB/GYN and roughly 180 for emergency medicine.
Officials with NGHS explained to The Times that a new program has an initial accreditation for two or three years after their first application and site visit, which NGHS did for the three residencies this February.
A program receives a continued accreditation -- lasting 10 years — after a second site visit.
“The program will have a site visit every 10 years or so from then on,” said Marie Krueger, spokesperson for the NGHS GME program. “Right now, internal medicine is in continued accreditation; general surgery has a site visit next week to go up for continued accreditation and family medicine will have one between August and November to go up for continued accreditation.”
The newly accredited programs will be due for a second visit in about two years.
Hospitals must complete a survey with full evaluations of program personnel, faculty, institutional safety and quality metrics, curriculum, the learning and working environment in order to gain accreditation.
“This accreditation comes after months of hard work from our entire team,” said Francis Nuthalapaty, OB/GYN program director, in a news release. “Our mission is to educate and support a diverse group of residents by creating a learning environment centered on developing exemplary professional character, exercising intellectual curiosity, and engaging with the community in which our residents live, learn and serve.”
Josh Mugele will head the emergency residency program, while Dr. Kalpana Prasad was announced as the program director for psychiatry in November.
“There are not enough words to describe how excited I am to be in a position to start interviewing for our first class of residents. This is a monumental time for our community to address the ever-growing needs for more excellent psychiatrists,” Prasad said in a news release. “This residency program is the start of something transformational for mental health care in our region.”