Seniors share struggle in getting appointment for COVID-19 vaccine

For roughly 30 minutes, Sue Harmon heard nothing but the four busy tones from the Hall County Health Department’s phone number.



But Harmon kept calling and calling, hearing those same four tones each time until she finally got through.

After another hour on the phone, she was able to get her appointment scheduled for next month to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

These stories have been ubiquitous for seniors and others trying to schedule their own vaccinations, either stalking the online appointment portals or calling incessantly.

“For some elderly folks, they can’t do this kind of thing,” Harmon said.