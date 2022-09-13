PHOTOS: Healthy Aging Expo 2022

Dr. Pradyumna "Prad" Tummala, Cardiology Section Chief at Northside Health System, speaks Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, to visitors at The Venue at Friendship Springs during the Healthy Aging Expo.
Visitors talk with professionals during the annual Healthy Aging Expo Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at The Venue at Friendship Springs.
Massage Therapist Marie Stewart works on a visitor to the Healthy Aging Expo Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Massage Envy booth at The Venue at Friendship Springs.
Visitors to The Venue at Friendship Springs stop by The CBD Store booth Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, during the annual Healthy Aging Expo.
Visitors to The Venue at Friendship Springs stop at the Hospice at Northeast Georgia Health System booth Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, during the annual Healthy Aging Expo.