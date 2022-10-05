Photos: Chamber of Commerce hosts Health and Wellness Expo

In Motion motion specialist Alexander Biddy helps stretch a visitor to the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce HealthSmart Interactive Health and Wellness Expo Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center.
The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce holds their HealthSmart Interactive Health and Wellness Expo Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center.
Visitors the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, are able to receive a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine booster during the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce HealthSmart Interactive Health and Wellness Expo.
Seniors Helping Seniors President Tina Boggs speaks with visitors Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce HealthSmart Interactive Health and Wellness Expo at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center.