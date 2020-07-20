Northeast Georgia Medical Center expected to open 20-bed mobile COVID-19 Tuesday morning

Updated July 20, 4:55 p.m.: Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville is set to open its new mobile medical unit Tuesday, July 21 as COVID-19 patient numbers with the Northeast Georgia Health System have doubled in recent weeks. The unit was originally expected to open on Monday.

The 20-bed unit, situated in a gravel parking lot near the North Tower, will be used to treat COVID-19 patients, freeing up space in the main hospital building.

The unit was provided by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, a state agency that has also supplied similar units for hospitals in Albany, Rome and Macon.

Patients were due to move in Monday following a building inspection by the hospital’s plant operations and infection control and prevention teams. That opening was later delayed until Tuesday at 7 a.m.