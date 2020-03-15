North Georgia Premium Outlets confirms employee tested positive for COVID-19

The North Georgia Premium Outlets in Dawson County has announced that a part-time employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.





According to a statement made on the outlet’s website, the employee, who was employed at an undisclosed tenant of the outlet mall, has tested positive for COVID-19 but has not been on site at the mall since March 4.

Information about which county the employee lives in was not available. The total number of confirmed cases in the state grew to 99 as of noon Sunday, March 15.





The outlet mall tenant where the employee worked has since been closed for a deep cleaning and reopened, the notice said.





“We want to assure you that we have taken the necessary measures to help safeguard our shoppers, our employees and our tenants,” the notice said.





The notice also states that the outlet mall’s cleaning program now includes regular deep cleanings with CDC-approved disinfectants, nightly cleanings, disinfecting and sanitizing, and increased cleanings of high traffic areas of the property.

The article originally published in the Dawson County News, a sister publication of The Times.