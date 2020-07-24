Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Family Medicine in Gainesville now offers women’s health services

Women’s health services are now being offered at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Family Medicine in Gainesville, according to a news release.
Services include wellness and maternity care, family planning, contraceptive management and care for nonsurgical gynecological problems.
NGPG Family Medicine otherwise offers care for the entire family, providing routine and preventive health evaluations as well as treatment of chronic and acute illnesses.
The practice is Northeast Georgia Health System’s Medical Park 2 building at 1439 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville. Hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 770-219-9445 or visit www.ngpg.org/gainesville-fm.
Jeff Gill