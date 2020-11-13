NGMC’s psychiatry residency program has new director

Northeast Georgia Medical Center has named a director for its planned psychiatry physician residency program, and she has hit the ground running.



Dr. Kalpana Prasad, who has practiced as a psychiatrist with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, is recruiting faculty and completing the program’s accreditation application to submit to the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

She hopes the program will be accredited in time to recruit the first class of six physicians to start their psychiatric residencies in July 2022, according to a press release Thursday, Nov. 12, from the hospital.

“Building a residency program to train the next generation of skilled psychiatrists is the perfect combination of teaching and community service – two passions of mine,” Prasad said. “I am thrilled to empower the physician leaders of tomorrow to best serve the people who need their help.”

Dr. John E. Delzell, vice president of medical education for the Northeast Georgia Health System, said, “We are excited to have an accomplished leader like Dr. Prasad to help us apply for psychiatry residency program accreditation and keep the best and brightest to care for our community. As our region continues to grow, having excellent psychiatric resources available is as important as ever."