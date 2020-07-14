NGMC restricts visitation, prepares for more COVID-19 patients

Northeast Georgia Medical Center has updated its visitation policies and is preparing for additional COVID-19 patients.



Beginning Wednesday, July 15, no visitors will be allowed at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group facilities, The Heart Center, the intensive care unit, medical surgical rooms or the emergency department. Pediatric patients can be with one parent or guardian at a time, and for labor and delivery and mother and baby rooms, one support person can be there for the length of the stay. For surgeries and procedures, one visitor is allowed in the waiting room. For the neonatal intensive care unit, two designated band holders can visit as guidelines state.

Waiting rooms are closed, except for visitors of surgery or procedures patients.

Full guidelines are available on the hospital website.



