NGMC, Longstreet Clinic partnering for Braselton cancer center expansion

Northeast Georgia Medical Center and the Longstreet Clinic will soon share a space at an expanded cancer center in Braselton.



The cancer center, expected to open in fall 2021, will be an expansion of the Medical Plaza 1 building at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton campus. It will house Longstreet’s medical oncology practice and Northeast Georgia Physicians Group’s radiation oncology services in the same space. It will also include a dedicated entrance, a larger waiting area and increased visibility from the road.

“This new, integrated space will provide patients a convenient and advanced destination for personalized and comprehensive cancer care, while also increasing collaboration between physicians and staff,” Dr. Charles Nash III, medical director of NGMC’s cancer services and medical oncologist with Longstreet Clinic, said in a statement. “Currently, our cancer patients can receive consultation, evaluation, management and treatment by Longstreet Clinic medical oncologists and Northeast Georgia Physicians Group radiation oncologists in Medical Plaza 1 – but the spaces are separate and weren’t originally designed specifically for cancer care.”

Longstreet’s medical oncology practice will expand, more than doubling the infusion suite and support services space, according to a news release. Exam and laboratory space will also expand, allowing the office to support up to four full-time providers. In a later phase, NGPG Radiation Oncology will add a second linear accelerator, a machine used to deliver radiation treatments to cancer patients.

“Cancer care is a vital service, especially as the population continues to grow throughout the Greater Braselton area,” Anthony Williamson, president of NGMC Braselton, said in a statement. “We’re excited to be partnering with Longstreet Clinic as we expand our physical footprint and treatment capabilities to give our community the efficient and high-quality treatment they need.”