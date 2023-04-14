NGMC Gainesville celebrates liver transplant recipient, honors donor

More than 100,000 Americans are in need of organ transplants, and more than 6,000 die each year while waiting.



Sharon O’Neal, 67, was one of the lucky ones.

While undergoing treatment for breast cancer in 2015, O’Neal got some more bad news: The doctor told her she now also had nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Her health deteriorated rapidly and the doctor gave her six months to live. She spent months at a time laid up in a hospital bed until she couldn’t take it anymore.

“Finally, I guess I pitched a fit, and I told them I was going home (even) if I had to walk. I just — I had to go home,” she said. “And I didn't make it home one day and they called me back and told me to come in a hurry.”

It was good news this time: She had a donor.

On Thursday, April 13, the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville held a Donate Life ceremony for O’Neal and her organ donor, Taylor Evans, who died Dec. 1, 2017 at the age of 22.



