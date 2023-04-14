NGMC Gainesville celebrates liver transplant recipient, honors donor

More than 100,000 Americans are in need of organ transplants, and more than 6,000 die each year while waiting.
Sharon O’Neal, 67, was one of the lucky ones.
While undergoing treatment for breast cancer in 2015, O’Neal got some more bad news: The doctor told her she now also had nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
Her health deteriorated rapidly and the doctor gave her six months to live. She spent months at a time laid up in a hospital bed until she couldn’t take it anymore.
“Finally, I guess I pitched a fit, and I told them I was going home (even) if I had to walk. I just — I had to go home,” she said. “And I didn't make it home one day and they called me back and told me to come in a hurry.”
It was good news this time: She had a donor.
On Thursday, April 13, the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville held a Donate Life ceremony for O’Neal and her organ donor, Taylor Evans, who died Dec. 1, 2017 at the age of 22.
Evans and his girlfriend at the time, Emily Yarbrough, both students at Clemson University in South Carolina, had been on their way to Atlanta for a concert featuring country singer Luke Combs and Muscadine Bloodline, a country duo Evans knew personally.
It was pouring rain and a thick fog blanketed Interstate 985. A semi truck rear-ended Evans’ truck, sending him into a tailspin. His truck rolled nine times.
Evans and Yarbrough were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville with serious injuries. Yarbrough survived.
Evans’ parents were in New York when they got the call.
“We had just gotten there like six hours before,” his mother Stephanie Martin said. “We got a phone call that Taylor had been in an accident and we needed to get there right now.”
It would be 12 grueling hours before they made it to the hospital. When they arrived, it didn’t look as though Evans had just been in a serious accident.
Other than a bump on the back of his head and a cut on his ear, he appeared normal. “He looked like he was sleeping,” Martin said.
But after a series of tests, they received the crushing news.
“He was brain dead,” she said.
In her remarks on Thursday, Martin described her son: “Taylor Evans was the child of God. He was a soldier, a cowboy. He was a simple man. He was that true cowboy. He grew up on our old family farm. He worked with farm animals most all of his life. He loved horses. And when you saw him, he always had on his Wranglers, his dirty boots and his cowboy hat. The farm and the fields were his happy place. And family was his heart.”
The ceremony was an occasion to honor Evans’ life and the impact he and other other donors have even in death. Evans’ decision to be an organ donor has impacted more than 70 lives.
“I couldn't express more how grateful we are to still have our mom here today due to Taylor,” O’Neal’s daughter, Cammy Gill, said.