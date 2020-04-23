NGHS will start screening temperatures of everyone who enters hospitals, other locations





The Northeast Georgia Health System has begun taking temperatures of all visitors, patients and employees entering some of its hospitals.

The practice began at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow April 15 and will start at NGMC Lumpkin April 24 and NGMC Braselton April 27, according to an email from health system spokesman Sean Couch.

A date has not been set for when temperature screening will start at NGMC Gainesville. Couch said NGHS is working to get the equipment and training screeners in order to screen the higher number of people NGMC Gainesville sees.

Couch said temperature screening will begin at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group offices April 27, and dates still need to be determined for The Heart Center of NGMC and other locations.

Anyone with a body temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed to enter, and screeners will provide resources if a patient wants to seek treatment.

NGHS has been screening people with questions at hospital entrances, and some entrances have limited hours, according to the NGHS website. Emergency departments at all hospitals can be accessed 24/7.

Megan Reed