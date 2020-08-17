NGHS updates rules to allow some visitors

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.
Effective Monday, Aug. 17, the Northeast Georgia Health System is allowing some visitors for patients who have not tested positive for COVID-19.
Previously, visitation had not been allowed in most areas of the system’s hospitals, with some exceptions such as pediatrics and the neonatal intensive care unit.
According to the visitation policy change, one visitor over the age of 16 can visit with a patient every day from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., if that patient has not tested positive for COVID-19. While visitors can wear goggles or face shields in addition to masks, masks are required for everyone entering the hospital.
For COVID-19 positive patients, a time will be scheduled with a patient’s family member to discuss care and plan for discharge of the patient.
Visitors should go directly to the nurse’s station when arriving at a unit to present a COVID-19 risk waiver that they will receive at the screening station at the entrance of the facility.
“This waiver confirms that you are aware of and assume the risk of contracting COVID-19 while in our facility,” according to the NGHS website. “We strongly encourage no visitors over the age of 70 and no visitors with chronic conditions such as lung or heart disease, as these persons have a higher risk of complications if they contract COVID-19.”
Full guidelines are available on the NGHS website.