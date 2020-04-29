NGHS taking part in study of antibodies from recovered COVID-19 patients

Northeast Georgia Health System is looking for plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as part of a study that may help those suffering from the virus.



The health system is taking part in a study based at the Mayo Clinic which is looking at antibodies in blood plasma as a way to possibly treat current COVID-19 patients.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the study, and NGHS spokeswoman Marie Krueger said the hope is that the plasma from recovered patients “will help those with current severe COVID-19 disease recover as well.”

“We know from experience with other viral infections that convalescent plasma can be an effective treatment,” said Dr. Joseph Conway, Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s medical director of laboratory services, in a statement. “Being part of this study will help determine if that is true for COVID-19. This is an opportunity to potentially make a difference in the lives of multiple people. If the convalescent plasma is effective, this could help prevent or lessen the need for patients to be put on ventilators. This is important information we need to learn.”



