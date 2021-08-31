NGHS scrambles to find space for huge volume of patients

Under normal circumstances, the number of patients would occupy a space three times as big, she said. Monday morning there were five critically ill patients waiting for beds at the medical center and Larkins helped create eight new rooms in other areas of the medical center, she said.

“It is not remotely set up to be an ICU, but we’ve done the best we can with the space to meet the needs of our community for critical care,” she said. “There’s nowhere to be to not be in the way. That’s the truth about being up here.”

Negative pressure machines on the floor help ventilate the space and mitigate against COVID-19 circulating, but it also takes out all the normal air conditioning, Larkins said. To solve this, they installed several A/C units, pumping air into the halls to keep workers from overheating, and they’ll likely still need those units in the winter, she said. They also installed windows in all patient room doors so nurses could check in without having to put on full PPE.

About 80% of the nurses on the floor are travel nurses, and the health system is still seeking to hire more staff.

Volunteers have come to answer phones when family members want updates on a loved one’s condition, which allows nurses to spend more time with patients, Larkins said.

Gov. Brian Kemp recently enlisted National Guard soldiers to help with hospital staffing across the state. John Delzell, the health system’s incident commander, wrote in a statement the hospital has 24 National Guard soldiers between the Gainesville and Braselton campuses as of Tuesday, Aug. 31. The health system has requested 62 more soldiers but has not heard back on whether the request can be fulfilled, Delzell wrote.

The influx of patients has created a strain on supplies as well.