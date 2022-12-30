NGHS reinstated mask requirements for staff. Here’s why

Northeast Georgia Health System is reinstating a mask requirement beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3 for all employees and encouraging masks for patients and visitors due to the rise in respiratory illnesses.

Visitation guidelines are not changing at this time.

Across all NGHS hospitals, urgent care centers and physician offices, the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is around 26%, flu test positivity rates are approaching 9% and RSV test positivity rates are approaching 2%, according to a news release Friday from the health system.