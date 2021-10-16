What changes NGHS will keep in place after pandemic slows

Even after the COVID-19 pandemic calms, the Northeast Georgia Health System plans to increase its critical care capacity.

The health system was forced to serve patients in unconventional places

https://www.gainesvilletimes.com/news/health-care/nghs-scrambles-find-space-huge-volume-patients/

