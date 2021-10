What changes NGHS will keep in place after pandemic slows

Even after the COVID-19 pandemic calms, the Northeast Georgia Health System plans to increase its critical care capacity.

The health system was forced to serve patients in unconventional places

during the biggest waves of the pandemic, including providing care in the back of ambulances, in hallways and in outdoor mobile units. COVID-19 numbers in the health system have dropped in recent weeks from a Sept. 9 peak of 333 COVID-19 positive patients, influenced by the delta variant. As of Friday, Oct. 15, there were 127 COVID-19 patients in the health system, with 36 patients waiting for test results.