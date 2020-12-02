NGHS hits record high number of COVID-19 patients, near bed capacity

Northeast Georgia Health System reported a new record Tuesday, Dec. 1, of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients being treated at its facilities.



According to NGHS data, there were 181 confirmed patients being treated with another 52 patients awaiting test results. There were 106 patients at the Gainesville hospital and 49 patients at the Braselton hospital with the rest at other facilities, according to the data.

"We're close to the point where we're going to either have to send patients elsewhere or come up with some different ideas,” said Dr. Clifton Hastings, Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s chief of medical staff, on Tuesday. “We've stretched and built about as much as we can."

Hastings said his concerns have been on the staffing and bed capacity for the hospital in what he has called a “constant battle to stay afloat.” Hospital officials have looked at the surgery schedule to see which procedures can be canceled or delayed.