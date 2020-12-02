NGHS breaks ground on Buford medical building

The Northeast Georgia Health System broke ground Tuesday, Dec. 1, on a new medical building in Buford that will include an urgent care, imaging center and several physicians group practices.



The three-story, 90,000-square-foot Medical Plaza will be located at the corner of Buford Highway and South Lee Street in Gwinnett County. It will open in spring 2022.

The new Medical Plaza will include an urgent care, a location of The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center and an on-site lab. Northeast Georgia Physician Group services will include family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, urology, sports medicine, orthopedic surgery and general surgery services. Dr. Antonio Rios, chief physician executive for NGPG, said the health system’s Buford imaging center, which is currently located on Buford Drive near the Mall of Georgia, will be moved to the Medical Plaza.

“We are excited to see this new Medical Plaza come out of the ground to help people in and around this community,” Rios said. “Great things are happening in Buford.”