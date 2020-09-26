New testing program could help University of North Georgia track COVID-19 trends on campuses

The University of North Georgia will begin offering free COVID-19 surveillance testing for asymptomatic students and faculty beginning on Monday, Sept. 28, according to UNG spokeswoman Sylvia Carson.



“Surveillance testing is conducted to monitor the spread of COVID-19 within a community, particularly among asymptomatic individuals,” Carson wrote via email. “This program is part of the university’s multi-faceted approach to monitor the spread of COVID-19 within the UNG community.”

The surveillance testing program is voluntary, and interested UNG students and staff can sign up to be tested on the UNG website. Testing will be done one day of the week every week on each UNG campus, with registration for the following week opening each Sunday. Upcoming testing dates at the UNG Gainesville campus are Monday, Sept. 28; Tuesday, Oct. 6; Monday, Oct. 12; Tuesday, Oct. 20 and Monday, Oct. 26.