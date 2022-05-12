‘My nerves are shot’: Parents struggle during baby formula shortage

Wendy Boswell has struggled for months to find formula for her 8-year-old daughter with special needs.

“My nerves are shot,” said Boswell, who lives in Buford. “We have a special needs child that was on one of the recalled formulas. It's been months of stress trying to find the one formula she can keep down. We made a trip to Augusta from North Georgia for eight cans once. It's beyond scary when you are down to a few cans and can't find any.”

She is just one of the many parents who can’t find formula for their children amid a national shortage.

More than 40% of large retail stores are out of stock, according to Datasembly, a data analytics firm. That figure is up from 31% in mid-April. In the first half of 2021, the rate fluctuated between 2% and 8%.

The problems began last year as the coronavirus pandemic led to disruptions in the supply chain. And because the formula market in the United States is dominated by a handful of companies, it is particularly vulnerable to disruptions.

"There are only four or five major manufacturers, so if you take one of the major ones offline, it can cause shortages, which is exactly what happened," said Peter Pitts, former associate commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In February, formula maker Abbott Nutrition recalled several major brands and shut down its Sturgis, Michigan, factory after FDA officials found that four babies suffered bacterial infections after consuming formula from the plant. Two of the infants died.

When FDA inspectors visited the plant in March they found lax safety protocols and traces of the bacteria on several surfaces. None of the bacterial strains matched those collected from the infants, however, and the FDA hasn’t offered an explanation for how the contamination occurred.