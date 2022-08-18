Monkeypox outbreak growing but what's the risk to the public?

“The general public is really at no risk of getting Monkeypox,” said Zachary Taylor, public health director for District 2 of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The “general public” refers to those who “don't fall into this high-risk group, or they're not direct contacts of these patients who are infected in their homes,” he said.

That high-risk group is men who have sex with other men.

“The major mode of transmission in Georgia and frankly across the United States is intimate contact between men who have sex with men,” Taylor said.

According to an Aug. 12 report by the Centers for Disease Control, 94% of monkeypox infections occurred in men who reported recent sexual or intimate contact with other men.

DPH reported four cases in District 2, which covers more than a dozen counties in Northeast Georgia, including Hall.

The Northeast Georgia Health System reported one positive case as of Thursday.