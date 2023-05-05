Mental health summit highlights struggles in Hall’s Latino community

Hall County’s Hispanic and Latino population is disproportionately impacted by today’s mental health crisis.

That was the prevailing message conveyed by Hall County School System’s Project AWARE Grant Manager Jenny Chapple at a Youth Mental Health and Resiliency Summit at First Presbyterian in Gainesville Thursday.

In 2021, Hall County had the third largest Hispanic or Latino population as a percentage of its total population in the state.

According to Chapple, greater numbers of at-risk youth within Hall’s Latino community are afflicted with issues of mental health due to major disparities in available resources compared to other demographics.

“(Mental health crises) are across the board with youth – but especially with our Latino community,” Chapple said. “There’s a lot that influences that…I think systemically, being Hispanic and migrant, you are marginalized and there isn’t the same equity and access to these resources historically, but we’re trying to bridge that gap.”