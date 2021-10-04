Longstreet Clinic starts practice that shouldn’t have patients going ‘in circles’

Longstreet Clinic is launching a medical practice that will put several services under one roof to create the Longstreet Clinic Neuroscience & Orthopedic Center.

The new center at 655 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE, Gainesville, will house neurosurgery, orthopedics, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, interventional pain management and physical therapy.

“We really feel like we’re doing something different for this market and something very unique from a patient care perspective,” Longstreet CEO Mimi Collins said. “... This will enable us to move patients between specialties much more efficiently.”

She added, “We’re seeing an increase in demand, but we’re also seeing an increase in what patients really want out of their health care experience.”

One example of a patient who might benefit from the center is someone complaining of back pain.



