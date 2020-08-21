Local health officials offering vaccinations for students

District 2 of the Georgia Department of Public Health is offering parents of children entering kindergarten, middle school and high school opportunities to ensure their children are up to date on their vaccinations.

In addition to Hall County, District 2 covers Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns and Union counties.

From Aug. 31 to Oct. 2, District 2 of the DPH will be designating certain clinic hours at area public health clinics to provide vaccines for school-age children. Each county in District 2 will have one week to bring their child into a clinic for vaccination. All vaccines will be administered by appointment only. Masks will be required and social distancing observed inside DPH clinics. Hall County's DPH clinic is located at 1290 Athens St. in Gainesville.

Below is the county-by-county schedule during which residents may bring their children in for immunizations: