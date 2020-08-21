By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Local health officials offering vaccinations for students
District 2 of the Georgia Department of Public Health is offering parents of children entering kindergarten, middle school and high school opportunities to ensure their children are up to date on their vaccinations.  

In addition to Hall County, District 2 covers Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns and Union counties. 

From Aug. 31 to Oct. 2, District 2 of the DPH will be designating certain clinic hours at area public health clinics to provide vaccines for school-age children. Each county in District 2 will have one week to bring their child into a clinic for vaccination. All vaccines will be administered by appointment only. Masks will be required and social distancing observed inside DPH clinics. Hall County's DPH clinic is located at 1290 Athens St. in Gainesville. 

Below is the county-by-county schedule during which residents may bring their children in for immunizations: 

Aug. 31 – Sept. 4; Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin and Lumpkin Counties 

Dawson: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Forsyth: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Franklin: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Lumpkin: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Sept. 8 – 11; Forsyth, Hart, Stephens and Union Counties 

Forsyth: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Hart: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Stephens: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Union: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Sept. 14 – 18; Banks, Rabun, Towns and White Counties 

Banks: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Rabun: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Towns: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

White: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Sept. 21 – 25; Habersham and Hall Counties 

Habersham: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Hall: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Sept. 28 – Oct. 2; Habersham County 

Habersham: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

More information regarding which immunizations are required for students to attend school can be found on the DPH website.  

