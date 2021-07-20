By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Learn the latest on coronavirus and your kids at this free webinar
Gainesville Middle School students work on laptops Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, while wearing masks during class. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Longstreet Clinic is hosting a free Facebook webinar with experts and school officials who will answer parents’ questions about their children and the coronavirus. 

The clinic’s “COVID-19 & Kids” webinar will be hosted Thursday, July 21 at 12:30 p.m. 

 Health experts include: 


  • Dr. Saima Hussein, Longstreet Clinic pediatrician

  • Dr. Megan Farley, Longstreet Clinic pediatrician

  • Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, Northeast Georgia Health System’s Medical Director for Infectious Disease

  • Dr. Zachary Taylor, Georgia Department of Public Health’s District 2 Medical Director


Schools representatives include: 


  • Andrea Williamson-English from Hall County School System representing both Hall County School System and Gainesville City Schools

  • Scarlet Pendarvis from Lakeview Academy


To RSVP , visit the event Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/events/345211443871061/?ref=newsfeed

