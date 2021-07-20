Learn the latest on coronavirus and your kids at this free webinar

The Longstreet Clinic is hosting a free Facebook webinar with experts and school officials who will answer parents’ questions about their children and the coronavirus.
The clinic’s “COVID-19 & Kids” webinar will be hosted Thursday, July 21 at 12:30 p.m.
Health experts include:
Dr. Saima Hussein, Longstreet Clinic pediatrician
Dr. Megan Farley, Longstreet Clinic pediatrician
Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, Northeast Georgia Health System’s Medical Director for Infectious Disease
Dr. Zachary Taylor, Georgia Department of Public Health’s District 2 Medical Director
Schools representatives include:
Andrea Williamson-English from Hall County School System representing both Hall County School System and Gainesville City Schools
Scarlet Pendarvis from Lakeview Academy
To RSVP , visit the event Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/events/345211443871061/?ref=newsfeed