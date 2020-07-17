‘It’s still here. It’s not going away.’ Hospital, families describe ongoing struggle with COVID-19

A week after her oldest daughter tested positive for the coronavirus, Jennifer Santana and four other members of her family received a positive test.



The Buford family has been quarantining for more than three weeks, and Santana said returning to work might not happen until the middle of August.

“We went to get tested and it came out we were all negative. We didn’t think anything of it. Give or take about a week later after testing, like half of us came out positive,” she said.

That included Santana, her husband, two of her daughters and a daughter-in-law.

Santana described three days of more serious symptoms of high fever, nausea, back pain, trouble breathing and muscle pain that gradually faded.

Quarantining has meant everybody staying in their rooms and only coming out with masks on, but the time away from work has caused strain on their finances and food.

Santana said they were lucky to have some money saved but were thankful for a recent food drop-off facilitated by Hispanic Alliance GA.

“I don’t know what we would have done,” she said.