In COVID-19 outbreak, Syfan Logistics says it’s choosing ‘faith over fear’

Syfan Logistics in Gainesville did what it could to ward off the coronavirus.



The transportation firm, with 80% of employees working from home, has installed thermal cameras to detect temperatures of people passing through entrances, brought in meals so employees don’t have to go out for food, put up glass dividers between desks and used a cleaning service to keep things sanitized.

“I feel like we’ve done what the CDC says and maybe a little more,” said Steve Syfan, co-founder and executive vice president of the company at 2037 Old Candler Road.

But COVID-19 still found a way to infect 53 people associated with the company, including family, in the last six weeks.

The good news is none have tested positive in the past 16 days and “nobody has stayed in the hospital,” Syfan told The Times this week. “It’s not been fun, but neither is the flu. I don’t want to make light of (COVID-19) in any way. It can hit hard. I believe it’s real. I’ve felt it.”