How you can get a concierge doctor in Hall

If you’ve ever dreamt of having 24/7 access to your doctor, and you have some extra cash to spare, you’re in luck.

The Northeast Georgia Physicians Group announced the opening of a concierge medical practice in Gainesville, promising patients “a healthcare experience unlike anything they’ve had before.”

The clinic is located at 1285 Sims St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

An annual membership costs $1,600. Insurance does not typically cover concierge medicine fees. Your insurance company will still be billed for office visits, and you will be responsible for paying any deductibles or co-payments.

Patients will have 24/7 access to Margaret Grifa, a NGPG doctor with more than 15 years of experience in family medicine. Grifa earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and completed her residency at Marshall University Family Practice in Huntington, West Virginia.

Benefits include more one-on-one time with your doctor, shorter wait times, same-day appointments and a private waiting room with refreshments.

“We are always looking for ways to better serve our community,” said Daniel Tuffy, president and chief administrative officer for NGPG. “We’ve heard the desire from our patients to have access to this type of care from the group they know and trust, so we’re pleased to now offer it and fill that need.”

For more info, visit the NGPG website or call 770-219-9366.