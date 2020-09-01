How vigil remembered those lost to addiction and offered message of hope

In October 2016, Will Allison said he felt he had spent the last dozen years destroying his life.



He recounted waking up in a Northeast Georgia Medical Center hospital bed after using drugs with a friend.

“I was used to him ODing, and he was used to me ODing,” Allison said, as both men were given Narcan, an opioid recovery antidote drug.

Feeling like he had nothing, Allison said he had spent months wanting to die every time he put drugs in his body.

But in that hospital bed, he said he felt a sense of calm wash over him that gave him a self of freedom. He has stayed clean since that day and now works for the Jeffrey Dallas Gay Jr. Recovery Center.