How to properly sport a mask and who shouldn’t wear one at all

As COVID-19 continues to spread, the mask debate has taken center stage across the country, and Hall County is no exception.



For many, wearing a face covering in public has become as familiar as putting on a pair of shoes. Others view it as a violation of their rights or a pointless inconvenience.

The Times interviewed Dr. Garey Huff Jr., a family medicine physician with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Family Health Associates, to share his professional insight into the arguments surrounding COVID-19 protection.

When should someone wear a mask in public?

Masks, including cloth face coverings, are a critical component against fighting COVID-19 because they have been proven to reduce the spread of the disease, according to Huff.

“They should be worn any time that an individual is in a public space where they cannot maintain adequate social distancing,” Huff said. “They should also be worn in the home if you are planning to be around non-household members.”

He said those who should not don masks include children under the age of 2, people who have severe lung disease or trouble breathing, someone who is incapacitated and those unable to remove a face covering without assistance.

“If a person feels that they may fall into one of these categories, they should contact their medical provider to discuss appropriate options to help prevent COVID-19,” Huff said.

For those who cannot tolerate wearing a mask in public, Huff urges them to stay home while there is still a high level of community transmission of COVID-19.