How NGMC Gainesville received funding for its helipad

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff held a press conference alongside local leaders at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Wednesday, talking over the commotion of hammers clanking against steel beams as construction crews continued work on the hospital’s expansion of its North Tower.

Speaking to reporters and NGMC leadership, the Democrat touted his role in a bipartisan effort to procure federal funding for a $2.1 million helipad and an elevator at the new tower, a project scheduled for completion in 2025.

Both, he said, were approved by Congress in the latest government spending bill, which passed the U.S. Senate 68-29 in December.



“I’m here with a historic announcement about the expansion and improvement of trauma care in northeast Georgia,” Ossoff said. “You see, behind us here, the new north patient tower that the hospital is building to serve the community…I am delivering a new helipad to sit atop this tower to ensure that trauma patients who are brought to this hospital get the immediate care they need…it is so important to get (trauma) patients directly into the emergency department – directly into trauma care.”



“By building this new helipad and the elevator in the tower that will bring those trauma patients directly to the hospital and down to the care that they need, working together, we’re going to save lives,” he said. “...delivering this helipad with bipartisan support will make a difference for families in northeast Georgia.”