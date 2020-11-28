How new stroke procedure at NGMC could improve outcomes, keep care closer to home

Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville is now offering new stroke procedures that will help patients stay closer to home for treatments, which could help with outcomes and recovery.



While NGMC could previously treat stroke patients with clot-busting drugs, patients who needed more critical procedures needed to be transferred to hospitals in the Atlanta area. Now, NGMC can perform mechanical thrombectomies, a procedure that uses small catheters and wires to remove blood clots from the brain. Dr. Sung Lee has joined the hospital as its medical director of neurointerventional surgery and is working in the hospital’s new neurointerventional lab, as well as at a Northeast Georgia Physicians Group practice.