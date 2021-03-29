How $700M plan for new ER, 11-story tower at hospital may benefit from COVID-19 lessons

‘Organizing the chaos’

NGHS hit its peak of COVID-19 patients Jan. 8 when the health system recorded 355 patients being treated for confirmed cases of the disease. Less than three weeks later, the hospital was also coping with a mass casualty event in the Foundation Food Group liquid nitrogen leak.

Six people died and 12 total people were hospitalized after the Jan. 28 leak at the Gainesville poultry processing plant.

Angela Gary, executive director of emergency and trauma services, said there has been heavy discussion of handling mass casualty and mass injury events with the new emergency department plan.

Working in emergency medicine is about “organizing the chaos,” she said.

“That is another thing that we learned through the pandemic is that we know how to mobilize alternate treatment spaces very quickly,”

Dr. Mohak Davé, NGHS’ chief of emergency medicine, said some of the greatest lessons learned during the pandemic were about adaptation and perseverance.

“We had to adapt to changing almost by the day recommendations on (personal protective equipment), recommendations on treatment, on screening, on testing (and) being able to adapt to changing patient volumes,” Davé said.

The lasting memory Davé has of 2020 was highlighted in December ambulances were lined up for hundreds of yards outside the Gainesville emergency department.

“I never thought I would see that day where our staff were going out to ambulances that were waiting to drop patients off,” he said.

Each one of the EDs — Gainesville, Braselton, Barrow and Lumpkin — has designed a plan to identify additional spaces that they could go into in case of emergency.

“When we’re in this business, we have to plan for the worst,” Gary said. “… Going through this process in the pandemic, it forced us to relook at those plans and dive into them a little bit more carefully and then bring all of those lessons learned into these architectural design meetings.”

Gary said they have discussed having negative pressure throughout the emergency department. Negative pressure prevents airborne contaminants from spreading into other areas of the emergency room.

“(Herring) knows I am constantly stating, ‘How are we going to implement better ideas and more innovative ideas to prepare for any pandemic in the future space?’”