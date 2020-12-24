Heart Center manager prays, skates away the stress of pandemic

Walking through a sports supplies store a while back, she saw the skates on the display that were straight out of the 1990s.



“I think I paid over $100. I didn’t care,” Carrillo said. “At the time, I was just like, ‘This is it.’”

When it gets to be stressful, Carrillo said she tries to go every day.

During the initial outbreak of COVID-19, she worked for a unit mostly based in the emergency room but moved over to The Heart Center in mid-April. Carrillo said the transition from hospital setting to outpatient was “eye-opening.”

“When we’re in the ER, it’s more like: What do we need to do to take care of the patient now? How do we protect ourselves? We don’t know what’s coming in,” she said.

In outpatient, it turned to more of how to continue to see patients and educate them on tele-health procedures. Carrillo’s work concerns mostly heart failure patients who need to be more closely monitored.