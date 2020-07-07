Health department to offer student immunizations, with social distancing

District 2 of the Georgia Department of Public Health will be hosting rising pre-K, kindergarten and seventh-grade students for back-to-school immunizations at clinics around the district later this month.



The Hall County Health Department clinic will be providing students with needed immunizations the week of July 20-24. Parents of seventh-grade students can bring them in to be vaccinated on Monday and Thursday, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Pre-K and kindergarten students can receive vaccinations at the same site on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vaccinations will be administered by appointment only, and parents and students are expected to observe social distancing as well as wear a mask while inside the clinic for vaccination.

Public Health clinics in Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun and Towns counties will be providing immunizations to students on the same week and with the same schedule as Hall County. Dawson, Habersham, Union and White counties will offer the same services the week of July 13-17, while Banks, Forsyth, Franklin and Stephens counties will provide vaccinations the week of July 27-31.

“With the challenges and uncertainty that we face with COVID-19, it can be easy to forget about school and necessary vaccines for your child (or children). Kids need pencils, paper and other supplies for school. Just as important, children entering kindergarten, middle school and high school are required to have certain vaccinations and not all children are up-to-date on their shots,” according to an statement from District 2 Public Health on July 6.