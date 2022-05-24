Hall COVID testing site to close at end of May

The COVID-19 testing site at Sherwood Plaza on South Enota Drive in Gainesville will close May 31, according to District 2 Public Health.
District 2 Public Health said the Gainesville testing site will close due to a decrease in demand but the department is still running two testing sites in Forsyth and Union counties.
“Testing remains important, but vaccination is the best tool against COVID-19 to reduce hospitalizations and severe illness,” District 2 Public Health said in a news release.
The Forsyth testing site is at the Central Park Recreation Complex, 2300 Keith Bridge Road in Cumming.
The Union testing site is at Union General Hospital, 35 Hospital Road in Blairsville.