Hall County expected to extend vaccine incentive program
Sandra Gulle, of the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, administers a vaccine Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Gainesville Civic Center during an event sponsored by the City of Gainesville with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce and dozens of other organizations. The event is open to all Gainesville-Hall County residents and no identification is required. COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots will be administered free of charge to everyone with no appointment necessary. - photo by Scott Rogers

Hall County is expected to extend its incentive program to encourage employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 

The incentive program started in August, when the county began offering $500 to all employees who got vaccinated or were already fully vaccinated. So far, 988 out of 1,666 of county employees, or 59.3%, have been fully vaccinated, Human Resources Director LisaRae Jones wrote in an email on Oct. 13. 

When the program started, only about 30% of employees reported that they were already vaccinated, Jones said. The program was originally set to end at the end of September, but the Board of Commissioners is expected to extend the incentive until the end of 2021 at its Thursday, Oct. 14, meeting. 

The program is funded through American Rescue Plan money. 


