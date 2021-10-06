More than 230 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at Gainesville event

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.
Update: More than 230 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at an event Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Gainesville Civic Center.
The event, which ran from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at the civic center, allowed people to get COVID vaccine shots and flu shots for free.
The clinic was a collaboration between the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce and local health organizations including the Department of Public Health, Northeast Georgia Health System and Longstreet Clinic.
NGHS officials said after 5 p.m. Wednesday that more than 230 COVID vaccines were administered to people, who were either receiving a first, second, third or booster dose.
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group administrative director for urgent care Sandy Smith also said nearly 300 flu shots were administered.
Smith said the event would not have been possible without the help from NGHS’ partners in Longstreet Clinic and the Department of Public Health.
Previous story: A community vaccine day is being held to offer free COVID-19 and flu shots to all Hall County residents 12 and older.
The clinic is open through 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Gainesville Civic Center. No appointment is necessary.
Those who get the shot can win prizes such as TVs, gift cards, $50 gas cards, food coupons and cash.
The clinic is a joint effort involving the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce in partnership with local health organizations, including the Department of Public Health, Northeast Georgia Health System and Longstreet Clinic.