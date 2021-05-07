Haircuts, vaccine and help for the homeless at The Way event

Willis was part of a trio from the Gainesville barber shop offering haircuts during an event Thursday, May 6, at The Way on Bradford Street to help the homeless and others in need.



By noon, about 30 to 40 people received haircuts.

“That haircut could bring your confidence level up,” Willis said. “You might have been down, but when you get out of that chair and you look at yourself … it’s going to bring your confidence up and it might change your day.”