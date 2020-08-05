Group working to expand access to opioid overdose drug naloxone

Jeremy Sharp, a founding member of the grassroots organization Georgia Overdose Prevention, fears 2020 will be a “tough year” for those in substance use recovery.



“It’s probably going to be the toughest year for overdoses that we’ve ever seen. Of course, a lot of that has been exacerbated by COVID, isolation, depression, the anxiety, the lack of contact with other people and the lack of things to do,” said Sharp, who also started the Students for Sensible Drug Policy chapter at the University of North Georgia.

To combat this, Sharp and Georgia Overdose Prevention have been ramping up distribution of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and revive the patient. The drug is commonly sold by the brand name Narcan, and the kits through Georgia Overdose Prevention are funded through grants.

“If you look at a heat map of overdoses and (emergency department) visits, that whole Appalachian region, including parts of North Georgia, are lit up (with) some of the highest rates in the entire country,” Sharp said.

Sharp said he has started monthly naloxone distribution at local treatment centers, where he will give out kits and train people on how to use them.