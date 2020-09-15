Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 order through end of September

Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday, Sept. 15, extended the current COVID-19 restrictions and issued guidance for long-term care facility visitation.
The new order takes effect on Sept. 16 at midnight and runs through Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m.
The order makes no changes to the mandatory restrictions in place for the operation of businesses, including food establishments, bars, cinemas, bowling alleys, salons, barbers, cosmetologists, amusement parks, live performance and event venues, childcare facilities, etc.
The local option for requiring face coverings, subject to specific criteria, remains in place.
The shelter in place provisions for people who live in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile remain in place. The Order also continues to ban gatherings of 50 people unless social distancing is maintained.
The order adds new language to clearly authorize community and state ombudsmen to perform inspections at long-term care facilities and - subject to specific criteria and restrictions outlined by the Department of Public Health - allow long-term care facilities to conduct in-person visitation in accordance with the DPH Administrative Order titled "Long-Term Care Facilities Reopening Guidance.