Good News Clinics receives $150K grant for cardiac care for low-income families

Gainesville’s Good News Clinics has received a $150,000 grant for its cardiovascular health program.

The clinics’ Healthy Hearts 4 Life program is one of nine to get funding from the AstraZeneca HealthCare Foundation’s Connections for Cardiovascular Health Next Generation program.

The funding will help Good News Clinics screen and identify low-income, uninsured patients with cardiovascular disease, as well as those at risk. It will fund clinical care and behavioral counseling to help patients learn more about heart health and make lifestyle changes, according to a news release.

“This funding will help us to remove barriers to care for our patients. It will enable us to provide clinical care and healthcare education to those at risk,” Good News Clinics Executive Director Liz Coates said in a statement.

The AstraZeneca HealthCare Foundation is a Delaware-based nonprofit that promotes awareness of health care issues and works with health care nonprofits. Good News Clinics, located at 810 Pine St. in Gainesville, is a nonprofit clinic that provides free medical and dental care for uninsured patients with a family income within 150% of the federal poverty level.