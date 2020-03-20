Good New Clinics striving to maintain service, but call before you come

Even amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Good News Clinics strives to remain steady for its patients.

Liz Cotes, executive director of the nonprofit, said Good News, which specifically serves those without health insurance, has been managing people’s chronic diseases for nearly 30 years.

The clinics operate through donations and with a roster of doctors who provide voluntary services.

“Right now, in this time of instability, the clinics are continuing to carry out that mission with faith, hope, and love to our patients,” Coates said. “We are keeping our over 3,500 patients well and out of the hospital for those who truly need emergency care or a bed in which to recover from illness or surgery.”