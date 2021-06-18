Gainesville to host two upcoming vaccination events





The clinic is only administering Pfizer vaccines. Everyone 12 and older will be able to receive the vaccine at the event, and guardians must accompany adolescents and sign a consent form. You may sign up for the event here. People may receive their first or second dose at this event, though this was the second of two planned events by Gainesville Schools, and 114 people received shots at the May 27 event.

The city is partnering with Brenau School of Nursing to administer shots of the Moderna vaccine from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 26 at Fair Street Neighborhood Center, 715 Fair St. An event for people to receive their second doses will be held July 24 at the same location.

“This is very important,” City Councilmember Barbara Brooks said. “We need to get the percentage of vaccinations up in Hall County.”

Those interested can RSVP by calling 770-654-1277 and leaving a voicemail with their name and phone number. This will help organizers secure the right number of vaccines for the event.

Representatives from Brenau will handle registration on site both vaccination days. No online registration is necessary.



