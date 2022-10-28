This Gainesville doctor was honored for his work in the trauma center

In 2009, Dr. Mohak Dave’ was instrumental in the decision to bring a trauma center to Gainesville.

On Friday, Dave’ was recognized for his role in overseeing that unit.

More than 150 people filled the Ramsey Conference Center at Lanier Technical College for the 7th annual Trauma Symposium, where Dave’, North Georgia Health System’s (NGHS) Chief of Emergency Services, was presented the Governor Nathan Deal Award for Trauma Excellence for his years of exceptional service in the field.

Lisa Farmer, the first to take the stage and present the award to Davé, said Davé epitomized the criteria a person must meet to receive the recognition.

“The Governor Nathan Deal Award for Trauma Excellence honors an individual who has made a lasting clinical and/or system impact on trauma care in northeast Georgia through education, legislation, leadership or philanthropy,” Farmer said.

Farmer praised Davé for a list of contributions he’s made to the field of trauma in the northeast Georgia region and credited Davé for a range of accomplishments – specifically the role he played on a 2009 NGHS exploratory committee tasked with deciding whether Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) in Gainesville should establish a trauma center. At the time, according to Farmer, there wasn’t a trauma system in the area. Farmer called Davé “instrumental” in those early discussions that would inevitably bring a trauma program to NGMC.

“This was a critical gap in the state trauma system…[Davé] has impacted trauma care in our region and beyond for over a decade,” Farmer said.

Before presenting the award to Davé, Farmer again described his commitment over the years as fundamental to healthcare in the region and emphasized his impact in the field.

“His support has not wavered since that time,” Farmer said. “His professional career is filled with countless accolades, but his efforts to improve access to high quality trauma care rank high on the long list of contributions he’s made. He has truly impacted the entire region and the state when it comes to trauma.”

On stage, Davé, who was unaware he was being presented with the award, started by offering recognition to others in the medical field for the ground that’s been gained over the last decade.

“It’s an absolute honor to stand up here and be presented this award,” Davé said. “It’s not something I was expecting…the work that’s been done for trauma just recently, it’s actually really humbling.”