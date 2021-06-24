Free mental health training courses offered to Hall County community

A free, daylong mental health first aid training course is open to members of the Hall County community.
The course, aimed especially at those 55 and older and their caregivers, is designed to help people build skills to help someone developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis
United Way of Hall County, Wisdom Project 2030, in partnership with a grant from Cresswind Community Fund are putting on the training twice a month July through November.
Training is free, but space is limited.
Sessions will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 9, July 16, Aug. 13, Aug. 27, Sep. 10, Sep. 24 and Nov. 8.
For more information, contact Teigha Snowden at tsnowden@unitedwayhallcounty.org, or go to the United Way of Hall County website where you can register here.