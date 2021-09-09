Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held at Gainesville Civic Center

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.
The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community vaccine day, where COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots will be administered for free to all Hall County residents 12 and older.
The clinic will be open on Oct. 6 at the Gainesville Civic Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Those who get the shot can win prizes such as TVs, gift cards, $50 gas cards, food coupons, cash and more.
The clinic is organized in partnership with local health organizations, including the Department of Public Health, Northeast Georgia Health System, Longstreet Clinic.